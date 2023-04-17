Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $18.62 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Imperial Oil by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 912,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,331,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 698,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,431,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after acquiring an additional 469,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. 62,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

