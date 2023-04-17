Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 939 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,422,000 after buying an additional 1,558,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $50,416,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.