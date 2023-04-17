Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 3,090 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. 2,209,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

