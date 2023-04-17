Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 691 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,109. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

