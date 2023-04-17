Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
GIFI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.