Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

GIFI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

See Also

