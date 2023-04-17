HC Wainwright Raises Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $18.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 14,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,136. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

