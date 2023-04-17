HC Wainwright Raises Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $18.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a sell rating for the company.
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 14,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,136. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
