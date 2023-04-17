HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.69

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 28890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.89 million, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

