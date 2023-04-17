Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.51. 68,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,850. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

