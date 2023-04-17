HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 144,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $98.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

