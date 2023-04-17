HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,882,309. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

