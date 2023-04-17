HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 314,097 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,097 shares during the quarter. Sonendo accounts for 1.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Sonendo worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,481 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sonendo by 53.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 478,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonendo

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,083 shares of company stock valued at $29,746 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonendo Stock Performance

SONX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonendo from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sonendo from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE SONX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 3,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,469. Sonendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 82.82% and a negative net margin of 136.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonendo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.