Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.21

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.21 and last traded at C$43.14, with a volume of 327617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.00.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Home Capital Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

