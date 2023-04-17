Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. 36,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4203 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Stories

