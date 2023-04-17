Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $11.16 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $151.72 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $11.16 or 0.00037842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00140942 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,589,419 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

