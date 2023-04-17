Hxro Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.89 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $58.89 million and $8,259.35 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

