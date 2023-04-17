iExec RLC Market Capitalization Achieves $145.89 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $145.89 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00006137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018880 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,360.77 or 1.00046750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000122 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.81563443 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,716,315.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

