ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.88. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 596,714 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 19.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

