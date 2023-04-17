Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Buys 74,674 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 74,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $78,407.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,567.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 114,160 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 22,647 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $24,232.29.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 44,100 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $45,864.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 277,568 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $285,895.04.

On Friday, March 31st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 61,837 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $63,073.74.

NN Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 194,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,876. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.75. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corre Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.2% in the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

