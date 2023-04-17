Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $24.52. 948,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,394. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

