Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells 776 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00.

Empire Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.09 and a 52-week high of C$44.33.

Empire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Empire’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Empire Company Profile

EMP.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

