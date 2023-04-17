International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.94

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 105896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

