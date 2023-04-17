International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. International Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About International Isotopes
