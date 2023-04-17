International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Update

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

International Isotopes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $0.04 on Monday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. International Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

