Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 3.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $4.01 on Monday, hitting $437.61. 218,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.08 and its 200 day moving average is $405.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.94.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

