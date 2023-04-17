Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Position Increased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 46,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,914. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

