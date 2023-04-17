Investors Buy High Volume of Aeva Technologies Call Options (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,700 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 692% compared to the typical volume of 341 call options.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $72,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

NYSE AEVA remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Monday. 182,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,352. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,513.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.