Investors Purchase Large Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 30,566 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average volume of 16,894 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NU traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $4.55. 13,977,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,840,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of NU by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

