IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.59 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $269.17 million and $8.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,157,452 coins and its circulating supply is 9,448,157,447 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

