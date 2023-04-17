iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $49.44. 2,139,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,230,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $54.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

