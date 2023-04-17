iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Position Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $480,000.

NYSEARCA IDEV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.64. 101,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,855. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

