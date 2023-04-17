iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $29,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. 77,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

