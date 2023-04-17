iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Cut by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after buying an additional 1,691,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 151,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

