iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Bfsg LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

