iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP remained flat at $24.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. 48,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,806. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.