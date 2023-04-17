iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,665 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

