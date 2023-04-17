iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stake Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.80% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.79. 11,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

