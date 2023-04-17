iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $56,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $189.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $176.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

