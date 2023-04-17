iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.49. 101,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,638. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

