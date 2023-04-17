iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,489 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

