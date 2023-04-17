J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,605. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

