Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUN. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,479,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper II by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Stock Performance

Juniper II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,465. Juniper II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.