Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 3,714.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,770,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $100.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 451,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,583. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.