KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.65. KE shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 746,825 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

