KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.65. KE shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 746,825 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.
KE Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
