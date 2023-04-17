Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 142.7% in March

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
KHRNF remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. 336,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
