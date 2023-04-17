Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Up 142.7% in March

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

KHRNF remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. 336,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

