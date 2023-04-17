Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $73.66. 489,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,373. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

