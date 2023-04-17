Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $188.72. 122,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,508. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

