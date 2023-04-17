Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $963,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.70. 9,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

