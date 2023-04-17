Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.10. 90,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.48. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

