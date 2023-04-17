Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 3,582 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GCOR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

