Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 5,475 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perrigo Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

