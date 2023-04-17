Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,037. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.